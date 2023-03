Detroit police are searching for a suspect who stole a woman's purse from her as she walked Wednesday.

The victim was walking on Rosa Parks near Atkinson, about a block north of Clairmount, just before 10 a.m. when a suspect walking toward her suddenly grabbed her purse and ran off with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.