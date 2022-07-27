Suspect sought after robbing, shooting victims in Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect they say robbed and shot two people last month.

Police said the suspect robbed one of the victims in the 800 block of Robinwood on June 13. When the victim and another person chased the suspect, he shot them both.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.