Suspect steals woman's purse, shoots her in face with BB gun in parking lot of Brighton Busch’s

A suspect stole a woman's purse and shot her in the face as she loaded groceries into her vehicle at Busch’s in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim chased after the suspect after he stole her purse just after 9:20 a.m. As she was chasing him, he shot her in the face. Police later determined the suspect has a BB gun that caused lacerations to the victim's forehead.

The suspect tried to flee on foot, but an off-the-clock Busch's employee stopped him and subdued him until police arrived. That worker suffered injuries to his eye and the back of his head. Police said it is unknown if he was shot with the BB gun.

Police are seeking charges against the suspect.