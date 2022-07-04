Suspect still sought after 2019 shooting of woman, baby inside Novi mobile home

article

It's been more than three years since someone shot Tia Joe and her 6-month-old baby inside a Novi mobile home.

The victims were found at 4:10 a.m. April 7, 2019, at Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community. Joe died, while her baby survived.

The homeowner believes an intruder entered the home. The shooter has never been found.

A reward up to $2,500 is offered for information that leads to a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.