Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month.

Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

The victims were able to drive themselves to the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct, where officers helped them before they were taken to a hospital. The woman has since been released, but the man is still hospitalized.

Police said the Cadillac the shots were fired from had blue tape on the top of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.