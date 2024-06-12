Suspect wanted after robberies at Ann Arbor, Dundee stores

article

Police are on the search for a suspect accused of robbing an Ann Arbor Kroger and a Dundee Walgreens on Tuesday.

According to Ann Arbor police, the suspect walked up to a cashier at Kroger at 3615 Washtenaw Ave. around 10:30 a.m. with an item to buy. Once the employee opened the cash register, the suspect pushed the employee, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled. He was last seen driving away in a silver sedan.

About a half hour later, a suspect matching the description of the man from the Ann Arbor robbery also robbed a Walgreens store in Dundee.

Dundee police said the robbery was identical to the Kroger one - the man took an item to the cashier, pushed the employee, and stole cash. He was seen fleeing north on US-23 in the same car used in the Ann Arbor robbery.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Dundee Police Department at 734-243-7070, or email Officer Chrissy Hicks at chicks@villageofdundee.net or Sgt. Frank Chirillo at fchirillo@villageofdundee.net. Ann Arbor police are also taking tips at 734-794-6939 and tips@a2gov.org.