Suspect wanted after trying to use credit cards stolen from vehicles in Macomb County

Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of trying on multiple occasions to use credit cards stolen from vehicles in Macomb County.

Residents at Huron Pointe in Harrison Township reported items stolen from their vehicles May 5. Later that day, someone tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at a Speedway in Canton, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 10, another Harrison Township resident reported that someone stole cash and cards from his vehicle. Someone attempted to use one of the cards at a Speedway in Clinton Township the next day.

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Police believe these crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Krzesimowski at 586-463-1854 or Michael.krzesimowski@macombcountymi.gov.