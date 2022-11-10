Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit

article

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday.

At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.

The victims, 60 and 44 years old, were transported to a local hospital by medics and are being treated for non-fatal injuries, DPD says.

The suspect is described as a man described as between 25 and 35 years old, and 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 180 pounds. He is described as having long black dreadlocks and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white jogging suit with black stripes, and black shoes.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Sweet Soul Bistro shooting suspect / Photo courtesy Detroit police



