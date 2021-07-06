Suspect wanted in east side Detroit gas station shootout that left man wounded

Detroit police is asking for the public's help finding and ID-ing a man and woman involved in an east side Valero gas station shooting.

An argument between two men led to a shooting at 1:45 p.m. June 30th in the 3900 block of E. Eight Mile Road. The dispute began inside the station store and continued outside where the suspect opened fire on the victim, who then pulled out his own gun and shot back.

The suspect got into a white Dodge Dart with a female driver and fled. The victim was treated at an area hospital and will recover. No other injuries were reported.

If anyone has seen the suspect or Person of Interest or has any information pertaining to his crime, please call Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, where you will remain anonymous.