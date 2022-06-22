Suspect who pointed gun at dad carrying 7-month-old baby at Detroit gas station charged

A suspect accused of following and pointing a handgun at a father carrying his 7-month-old baby has been charged with multiple felonies.

Euric Butler was charged with Felonious Assault, Felony Firearm and brandishing a firearm in public on Wednesday, three days after police said he pointed a gun at the young father.

According to police, Butler followed the 27-year-old father into the gas station after the two got into an argument about a block away from the gas station on Hubbell and Tireman.

The gas station is part of Project Green Light and surveillance video showed the suspect entering the gas station, racking the slide, and pointing it at the man.

The dad quickly slaps the gun away, while still holding his baby, and the suspect backs out of the gas station. Video showed him messing with the gun outside the store, as if it had jammed in some way.

"We don't know if it was a malfunction or a stovepipe or some kind of way - fortunately it didn't go off," said Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers.

Butler was arrested on Monday and was charged on Wednesday.