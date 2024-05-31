Suspected drunk driver runs red light in Detroit, slams into sedan carrying two people

Cameras from a business in Detroit filmed a moment of carnage after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a silver sedan. The impact scattered debris across Vernor Street early Friday morning.

The violent crash left both vehicles heavily damaged. One individual in the sedan was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition, while the other was okay.

The suspect driver of the Jeep was taken into custody after police arrived on the scene.

For Yusef Darwiche, who works at City Outlet, which was near the crash, it was stunning to see the wreckage.

"Mind blown. I didn’t expect it to be that bad," he said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Vernor and Central before 4 a.m. Right as a silver sedan traveling down Central crosses the intersection, they're struck by the Jeep.

It sent the victims into a nearby building before coming to rest. The Jeep struck a nearby light pole.

When Darwiche saw the video and the aftermath, he couldn’t help but think about the possibilities.

"I wouldn’t know what to think honestly, if it happened to us in this store. Especially if it’s all glass," he said. "Be safe. I witnessed a crash like two weeks ago someone drunk driving, it's makes me want to chill out my driving, too."