Suspected drunken driver arrested after walking away from Southfield Freeway crash

A suspected drunken driver crashed on the Southfield Freeway, then walked away from the scene Tuesday morning.

A Michigan State Police trooper responded to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway near at 8 Mile in Detroit at 11:45 a.m. Witnesses pointed to a person walking and said it was the driver.

When police approached the driver, they ran up the embankment. Police said the trooper grabbed the driver, and there was a struggle before they were taken into custody.

The driver will have a blood draw because they showed signs of intoxication, police said.

The trooper had trouble breathing after the arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he is doing well and is expected to be released soon.