Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75

A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday.

The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.

(Photo: ROPD)

Michigan State Police troopers arrested the driver for suspected drunken driving.

Royal Oak police said its officers have arrested 64 drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol since Nov. 1, 2022.