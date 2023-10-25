Suspected robbery leads to shooting at Clinton Township apartment complex

A suspected robbery led to nearly a dozen shots being fired at a Clinton Township apartment complex Tuesday night.

Residents at The Harbours Apartments off of Hall Road called 911 when they started hearing shots around 11 p.m.

"It was super loud. I mean it sounded like it was right here," said a resident named Rob.

Rob said he saw a car with its windshield shattered after hearing the shots.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody. Another suspect may have been shot, but police haven't located them.

"I hope they figure this out. They can't have this going on in a residential neighborhood where there are thousands of people in these apartments," Rob said.

This is the second day in a row that police were at the apartment complex for an investigation. They were searching the complex Monday night after a man was kidnapped from Lifetime Fitness in the area of Hall and Hayes in Shelby Township. The kidnapping suspect was eventually caught in Sterling Heights.

"I moved in, it was pretty quiet here. But it's really, just really been a lot of stuff going on. Helicopters were over looking for people last night, something about a kidnapping," Rob said. "My daughter's 9 months old. She's laying right there, so it's not good."

Another resident also reported car thefts at the complex. He said his vehicle and two others were stolen Sunday.