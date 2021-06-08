Suspects arrested in murder of man stabbed to death in Livonia crosswalk

The Livonia Police Department announced on Tuesday that two people have been arrested for stabbing and killing a 23-year-old in the middle of a crosswalk last month.

Police said Gage Wann, a homeless man from Oklahoma, was killed early in the morning on May 25. Witnesses said he was walking north in the crosswalk at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads at about 5:30 a.m. He exchanged words with two men before being stabbed, police said.

According to police, one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed him and both ran from the scene on foot.

The identity of the two suspects was not released, pending an arraignment.

"The success of this investigation is the result of the outstanding efforts of the Livonia detectives. They conducted an extensive canvass of the Plymouth Road corridor and obtained security camera video from multiple businesses which enabled them to track and identify the suspects, all within 24 hours of the crime. Once identified, surveillance was established on the suspects as the investigation continued. As a result of the tireless efforts of the investigators, the pair was arrested on June 6, 2021 without incident. Additionally, I would like to thank Prosecutor Kym Worthy who immediately assigned a prosecutor to work with our investigators, which greatly assisted in the speed and success of this investigation. On behalf of the Livonia community, I would like to extend our condolences to the victim’s family." Chief Curtis Caid said.

