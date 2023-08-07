Suspects in Ferndale home invasion wore tactical vests with police markings on them

article

Ferndale police are investigating a home invasion after multiple suspects outfitted in tactical vests with markings indicating law enforcement entered a residence last Friday.

The police department said in the early hours of Aug. 4 they got a call about a man screaming for help in his backyard.

Responding to the 100 block of W. Woodland, they arrived to a man who told them four individuals had accosted him before entering his home. They fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Security footage caught all four of the suspects on camera, who appear to be running. They're wearing masks and vests that have police markings on them.

No one was injured during the incident.

Ferndale police don't believe the incident was random and say the victim involved was targeted by the suspects.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. If you have any information please contact the Ferndale Police Dispatch at 248-541-3650 ext 5 or by email to Detectives @Ferndalepolice.org