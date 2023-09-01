Suspects in stolen Jeep shoot 2 in Belleville • Cop saves baby during stop • Ferndale's M-brew reopening

Suspects in a stolen car fled police after shooting two people in Belleville on Thursday night, authorities said.

Van Buren Township police informed Belleville police of a possible stolen vehicle traveling in their city around 11 p.m. As an officer was responding, he saw the vehicle driving erratically north on Main Street.

The officer pursued the stolen vehicle onto eastbound I-94. Both Belleville and Van Buren Township police chased the vehicle as it fled on the freeway. The suspects eventually crashed in Inkster, where they ditched the stolen vehicle and are still on the run, police said.

Then, officers learned about the two people shot on Main Street. Officers responded to the scene, where bystanders were helping the man and woman who had been shot.

Friday morning, the road was still littered with shell casings as police continued their investigation into what exactly happened.

Warren officer saves baby during traffic stop

A traffic stop for reckless driving ended with a Warren police officer saving a baby.

When Officer Fraser stopped the vehicle going nearly double the speed limit on 12 Mile, near Schoenherr, he found that the driver was trying to get help for a baby boy who wasn't breathing. The baby was in his mother's lap as the woman's brother drove.

"Help, help, we got a baby in here dying," said the driver inside the car. The rescue was captured on police body cameras.

The officer was able to get the baby, who had blue lips with barely a pulse, breathing again. The child was taken to a hospital, and he is expected to be OK.

"(I) put them on my forearm, administered a few back blows, got some saliva, and I don’t know what it was kind of regurgitate onto my arm," Fraser said.

Commission that regulates utilities proposes penalties for outages

Utility companies could be punished when there are outages under a new proposal from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

This proposal comes on the heels of several power outages this year, including two after winter ice storms that left some customers in the dark and cold for days.

The commission is seeking comments from the public and relevant stakeholders about a proposal that would fine utilities based onto the time it takes to restore power to homes.

The MPSC said it is particularly concerned about how long it takes both DTE and Consumers to restore power to homes. It's also concerned about the number of customers that experience multiple outages a year.

Bobcat Bonnie's owner plans M-Brew revival

When Ferndale's M-Brew closed during the start of the Covid pandemic more than three years ago, the owners said they had plans to reopen.

However, the building on Vester sat empty and never reopened, to the dismay of people who loved M-Brew's pizza, pinball, and Michigan craft beer selection.

While hopes of M-Brew reopening may have diminished as the years passed, there's good news - Matt Buskard, the owner of Bobcat Bonnie's and The Fly Trap Diner, has purchased the bar.

Buskard said there is a lot of work that needs to be done to fix the building and get it up to code before it can reopen. Though he hasn't shared what will stay and what will change, he did say the plan is to keep it similar to what it was.

"We got some magic up our sleeves and are going to do something super cool with the space that I know folks will love," he said in a post sharing the news. "It’ll be a lot like M-Brew. Not exactly, but close with little major work done."

UAW rejects offer by Ford, files unfair labor practice against GM, Stellantis

Ford Motor Company put an offer on the table to the UAW Thursday, but it was rejected.

The United Auto Workers are holding firm with existing Big 3 deals set to expire in two weeks. The UAW also filed unfair labor practice charges against General Motors and Stellantis.

Union President Shawn Fain took to Facebook Live announcing charges of unfair labor practices filed with the National Labor Relations Board against GM and Stellantis.

"Our goal is not to strike. Our goal is to bargain a fair contract. But if we have to strike to win economic and social justice, then we will," said UAW President Shawn Fain.

Also up for discussion - the stalled labor talks with General Motors and Stellantis.

If you miss the heat, you're in luck this weekend.

What else we're watching

Donald Trump pleads not guilty, asks for case to be severed from co-defendants

Following entering a plea of not guilty and waiving his first appearance in Fulton County on Thursday morning, former President Trump and is team are now asking for his case to be severed from his co-defendants.

His attorneys say they will not have enough time to prepare for the trial if it is held on Oct. 23.

According to the latest motion, Trump's lawyers contend the former president will not receive a fair trial and due process of law if his lawyers have less than 2 months to prepare to defend Trump against such serious charges.

Additionally, Trump's lead council is involved in another trail that starts on Sept. 26 and is expected to last for 2 to 3 weeks, according to the motion.

Read more here.