Suspects rob Detroit gas station after one brandishes firearm and the other takes items

article

Detroit police are asking the community for help investigating a larceny incident at a gas station this week when two suspects including one who was armed stole merchandise.

The crime unfolded early evening on Sept. 6 at the Marathon Gas Station.

The Green Light location, addressed at the 18700 block of Grand River, was robbed around 6:35 p.m.

Two men wearing black-colored sweatshirts walked into the location where one brandished a weapon on his right hip while the other stole items from the store.

READ NEXT: Domino's driver killed in ambush at vacant Detroit home

Both suspects then fled in a white Kia Optima.

Photo via Detroit Police

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.