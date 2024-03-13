VIDEO: Suspects steal 2 Dodge Charger Scat Packs from Monroe County car dealership showroom

Police are on the lookout for a group of suspects after two Dodge Charger Scat Packs were stolen from a Monroe County car dealership early Monday.

Security video from CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM at 1211 E US 223 Hwy. showed the suspects entering the showroom just before 3:55 a.m. and moving around vehicles as they worked to get to a silver Charger and a baby blue Charger. They then drove the cars out of the showroom.

Watch video of the thefts above.

Police are using the security footage from the dealership, as well as nearby locations, to help them look for the suspects.

The suspects at another business (Photos: MCSO)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Tpr. Benjamin Lambrix at 734- 242-3500.