Suspects wanted after robbing Detroit dollar store twice, assaulting employee

article

Police are looking for two suspects who they believe robbed a Detroit dollar store twice last month.

The first crime happened just before noon Jan. 20 at a Family Dollar in the 19700 block of Mound, where police say the suspects grabbed tobacco products. As they were leaving, they assaulted a 37-year-old man.

On Sunday, suspects who police believe were involved in the first robbery walked into the same store just before 7:20 p.m. and stole money from the cash registers.

The suspects fled both robberies in a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

These crimes are just the latest in a rash of Detroit dollar store robberies.

On Jan. 23, Detroit Police Chief James White reported that there had been 20 dollar store armed robberies since the start of 2023. He said his department was working with stores to help prevent these crimes.