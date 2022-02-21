SUV crashes through Livonia home, owners uninjured: 'The Lord protected us'

An SUV crashed through a Livonia home early Monday morning - and amazingly there were no injuries for those inside the residence.

We are getting a new look at the extent of the damage after a tow truck pulled the SUV out of the home located at Iowa and Arizona earlier today. The vehicle crashed all the way through, even taking out the back wall, allowing a view straight through to the garage.

The SUV hit the curb and catapulted through the front wall. Police outside of saying speed was likely a factor, are still investigating. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A husband and wife were sleeping inside - miraculously they're both ok. Cheryl Facione's husband was sleeping on the couch at the time and was missed by foot, suffering only a scratch on the head. She was sleeping upstairs.

Emergency crews extracted the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

"The Lord, He protected us, he protected us today," Cheryl said. "It went airborne, took out our flagpole (and) went through the whole front of the house. It missed my husband by maybe a foot or two, because he was laying on the couch. If he had been in the loveseat he’d be done."

"We’ve been married going on 52 years, so I’m just thankful he’s okay. He’s just shook up, you know."

One of the firefighters responding to the crash scene was Facione's son, who was on duty at the time. Now Facione and her husband are left to face a new reality after living at the house more than 30 years, they faced with extensive repairs.

"I just had a lot of stuff done, the floor is redone, new beautiful window treatments, yeah what are you going to do," Cheryl said.

A battalion chief with the Livonia Fire Department says the home has heavy structural damage.

"You just see it and I think you think about what’s gone forever and what where do we go from here," she said.

As Facione left with what appeared to be belongings put in a trash bag, she wonders if her insurance company will step up.

"Are they going to take care of us, that’s my prayer - that we won’t have not only the trouble of trying to replace stuff, but then will they take care of us," she said. "I don’t know. We will just have to wait and see."

Advertisement



