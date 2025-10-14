Syndicate Ferndale owner's new BBQ restaurant now open in former M-Brew, Scout Vester space
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new barbecue restaurant from the owner of Syndicate Ferndale is now open in the space that previously housed a bar and arcade.
SmokeHaus Ferndale opened earlier this month at 177 Vester. The space was previously occupied by M-Brew, and most recently, Scout Vester, a revival of M-Brew by a new owner that closed last winter.
A week after Scout closed, Syndicate owner Dana Taucher shared that she would be opening a new restaurant across the street from her existing eatery, but did not share details.
The SmokeHaus menu includes plates of barbecued meats, sandwiches, and salads, along with cocktails.