Taco Fest, Michigan Made Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Taco Fest, Michigan Made Fest, Clawson Fest – this weekend is all about festivals.

Here is what's going on in Metro Detroit:

Novi Taco Fest

Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27

Twelve Mile Crossing

Enjoy tacos and tequilas at this three-day festival. More than two dozen food trucks will be there with plenty of options for you to choose from. There will also be a hot pepper eating contest, taco eating contest, and cutest dog contest.

Plus, there will be live entertainment all weekend long.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. Military veterans and those actively serving are free, as are children younger than 3.

Get tickets.

End of Summer Night Market

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6-10 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Night Markets at Beacon Park wrap up for the season with live music from Tanner Adell, DJ Thornstryker, and Ryan Jay and the Wrecking Krew.

Local vendors will sell their products and food, too.

Learn more.

Clawson Fest

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2-8 p.m.

14 Mile between Main and Tacoma in Clawson

This fest includes live music, local food, art, and a kids' zone for fun for the whole family.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Michigan Made Festival

Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Shop Michigan-made products from dozens of vendors at this festival that celebrates The Mitten.

There will also be food, games, and live entertainment.

Tickets are $5. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free.

Get tickets.

Hazel Park Art Fair

Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27

Green Acres Park

This art fair features both emerging artists and experienced artists. Find all sorts of locally created art while enjoying Shadow’s Circus + D3 Circus Troupe, other live entertainment, and food and drinks.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Summer Sashay

Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 8 p.m.

Downtown Mt. Clemens

This free event in support of the LGBTQ+ community includes live music and drag shows.

Learn more.