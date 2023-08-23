Taco Fest, Michigan Made Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Taco Fest, Michigan Made Fest, Clawson Fest – this weekend is all about festivals.
Here is what's going on in Metro Detroit:
Novi Taco Fest
- Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27
- Twelve Mile Crossing
Enjoy tacos and tequilas at this three-day festival. More than two dozen food trucks will be there with plenty of options for you to choose from. There will also be a hot pepper eating contest, taco eating contest, and cutest dog contest.
Plus, there will be live entertainment all weekend long.
Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. Military veterans and those actively serving are free, as are children younger than 3.
End of Summer Night Market
- Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6-10 p.m.
- Beacon Park in Detroit
Night Markets at Beacon Park wrap up for the season with live music from Tanner Adell, DJ Thornstryker, and Ryan Jay and the Wrecking Krew.
Local vendors will sell their products and food, too.
Clawson Fest
- Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2-8 p.m.
- 14 Mile between Main and Tacoma in Clawson
This fest includes live music, local food, art, and a kids' zone for fun for the whole family.
Entry is free.
Michigan Made Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Shop Michigan-made products from dozens of vendors at this festival that celebrates The Mitten.
There will also be food, games, and live entertainment.
Tickets are $5. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free.
Hazel Park Art Fair
- Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27
- Green Acres Park
This art fair features both emerging artists and experienced artists. Find all sorts of locally created art while enjoying Shadow’s Circus + D3 Circus Troupe, other live entertainment, and food and drinks.
Entry is free.
Summer Sashay
- Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Mt. Clemens
This free event in support of the LGBTQ+ community includes live music and drag shows.