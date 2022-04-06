Taco Fest to bring food, tequila, and more to Royal Oak this 4th of July weekend

article

The inaugural Taco Fest will bring food, tequila, entertainment, and more to Downtown Royal Oak on 4th of July weekend.

Mexican food from more than 35 restaurants and taco trucks will be featured. Margaritas will be served, too, and guests can sample more than 15 varieties of tequila in flights.

After eating, vote for the best tacos: Most Authentic, Most Creative, Best Overall, and Most Spicy.

Entertainment includes Lucha Libre wrestling matches, taco eating contests, and live music. The music will span genres, and performers will be announced in the future. A kids area will also provide activities for children.

"We’re excited to be offering a new, deliciously fun-filled Fourth of July weekend to celebrate great food, drinks and a little Mexican culture with the entire family in downtown Royal Oak," said Jonathan Witz, festival producer. "The Royal Oak Taco Fest will serve as a great opportunity to showcase metro Detroit’s finest tacos and impressive musical talent to kick off the summer."

Ticets are $7 in advance and $10 at the festival gates.

The fest’s hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday, July 1; 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday, July 4.

