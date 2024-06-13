Taco Fiesta, Juneteenth Celebration, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's almost the weekend. Plan out how you'll spend it now:
Michigan Taco Fiesta
- Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16
- Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights
Tacos, tequila, Lucha Libre Wrestling, and more come together for this fest.
Tickets are $9. Children 3 and younger and military members are free.
Livona Pride Fest
- Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Livonia Civic Center Park
Wear your rainbows and head to Civic Center Park for the second annual Livonia Pride Fest.
Entry is free.
Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
- Madison Heights Civic Center Park
Enjoy educational exhibits, food trucks, live entertainment, children's activities, and more at this free event.
Motor Muster
- Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16
- Greenfield Village in Dearborn
Crusie through the historic cars at Greenfield Village's 35th annual Motor Muster this Father's Day weekend.
Admission is included with a Greenfield Village ticket.
Hell-O Summer Fest
- Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Hell
It's going to be hot in Hell this weekend. Browse spooky vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and more at this family-friendly event.
Entry is free.