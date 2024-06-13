Taco Fiesta, Juneteenth Celebration, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's almost the weekend. Plan out how you'll spend it now:

Michigan Taco Fiesta

Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16

Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

Tacos, tequila, Lucha Libre Wrestling, and more come together for this fest.

Tickets are $9. Children 3 and younger and military members are free.

Get tickets.

Livona Pride Fest

Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livonia Civic Center Park

Wear your rainbows and head to Civic Center Park for the second annual Livonia Pride Fest.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Madison Heights Civic Center Park

Enjoy educational exhibits, food trucks, live entertainment, children's activities, and more at this free event.

Learn more.

Motor Muster

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Crusie through the historic cars at Greenfield Village's 35th annual Motor Muster this Father's Day weekend.

Admission is included with a Greenfield Village ticket.

Learn more.

Hell-O Summer Fest

Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Hell

It's going to be hot in Hell this weekend. Browse spooky vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and more at this family-friendly event.

Entry is free.