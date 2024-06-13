Expand / Collapse search

Taco Fiesta, Juneteenth Celebration, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 13, 2024 11:10am EDT
It's almost the weekend. Plan out how you'll spend it now:

Michigan Taco Fiesta

  • Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16
  • Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

Tacos, tequila, Lucha Libre Wrestling, and more come together for this fest.

Tickets are $9. Children 3 and younger and military members are free.

Get tickets.

Livona Pride Fest

  • Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Livonia Civic Center Park

Wear your rainbows and head to Civic Center Park for the second annual Livonia Pride Fest.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Juneteenth Celebration

  • Saturday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Madison Heights Civic Center Park

Enjoy educational exhibits, food trucks, live entertainment, children's activities, and more at this free event.

Learn more.

Motor Muster

  • Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16
  • Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Crusie through the historic cars at Greenfield Village's 35th annual Motor Muster this Father's Day weekend. 

Admission is included with a Greenfield Village ticket. 

Learn more.

Hell-O Summer Fest

  • Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
  • Hell

It's going to be hot in Hell this weekend. Browse spooky vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and more at this family-friendly event.  

Entry is free.

