Taco & tequila fests, summer festivals, family fun day, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

This weekend is all about the festivals - from tacos fests to annual summer fests and more. Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

Trenton Summer Festival

Now through Sunday, June 25

2800 3rd St. in Trenton

Summer Festival is underway with entertainment, vendors, fun for kids, and fireworks on Saturday night.

Learn more.

Canterbury Taco Fest

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Taco Fest brings Mexican fare, Mariachi bands, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more to Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $5 per person in advance and $10 at the door.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members are free.

Get tickets and learn more.

(Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Detroit Taco and Tequila Fest

Saturday, June 24 from 4-7 p.m.

Belle Isle Casino in Detroit

Enjoy more than 100 tequilas, try tacos from food trucks, and hear live music at the inaugural Detroit Taco and Tequila Fest.

A $50 general admission ticket includes 10 samples and a souvenir glass. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Get tickets here.

Summerfest

Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Downtown Auburn Hills

The 18th annual Summerfest starts with a parade at 11 a.m., followed by live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, a classic car show, and more.

See the full schedule.

Yoga in the Parks

Saturday, June 24 from 9-10 a.m.

Palmer Park in Detroit

Free outdoor yoga classes are hosted throughout the summer.

These classes for all levels are open to ages 6 and older.

See the full schedule and learn more.

Berkley Pride Block Party

Sunday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

Downtown Berkley

Drag queen entertainment, a DJ, vendors, and more will be at this free festival celebrating Pride Month.

Learn more.

Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.

Family Fun Days at Beacon Park

Sunday, June 25 from 1-5 p.m,

Beacon Park in Detroit

This STEAM-focused event includes musical vignettes, interactive dance sessions, and karate demos, along with lawn games, food trucks, and more.

Learn more.

Sidetrack Bookshop Anniversary

Sunday, June 25

Sidetrack Bookshop in Royal Oak

Royal Oak bookstore Sidetrack is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. The event includes a permanent jewelry popup, birthday tote bags for sale, and book pong with the chance to win books.

Learn more.