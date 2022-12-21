Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead

article

Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road.

A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.

Police, who arrived at the scene after the victim was taken to the hospital, are investigating the shooting as a planned assault, saying in a release the attack was not random.

Officers with the Madison Heights Police Department responded to 32451 John R around 12:10 a.m. Dec. 20.

Police don't have an image of the suspect, saying only that the shooter is an unknown male that was last seen driving in a dark-colored SUV.

Several leads are being followed and police are also speaking to witnesses.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or can help identify the suspect The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.