Taylor Swift merchandise on sale at Ford Field ahead of singer's concert

Taylor Swift merchandise will be on sale at Ford Field Thursday ahead of the artist's two-day concert series in Detroit this weekend.

There are plenty of road closures around the venue, so plan our your trip accordingly if you plan on going. The merchandise will be on sale at Gate B.

The line opened at 8 a.m. and merchandise will be up for grabs until 6 p.m.

Parking is available at Lot 4, Lot 5 for $8 and at the Tigers Garage at $9.

