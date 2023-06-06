Taylor Swift setlists: What songs to expect at Detroit concerts

article

Taylor Swift will sing dozens of songs from across her discography when she takes the stage Friday and Saturday for the Detroit stops on The Eras Tour.

Though her exact setlists for the two shows aren't known, the singer has performed about 44 songs at each show since the tour began in March.

Previous tour setlists show that she sings songs from all albums except for her self-titled debut album. Most of the songs she'll perform come from Midnights, Folklore, and Lover, including "Cruel Summer," "August," and "You Need to Calm Down."

She starts every show with the Folklore songs and finishes with Midnights, her most recent album.

At all of her most recent shows, she has performed "Lavender Haze," "Anti-Hero," "Midnight Rain," "Vigilante Shit," "Bejeweled," "Mastermind," and "Karma."

If your favorite album is Speak Now, you'll only get to hear one song, "Enchanted."

Swift also performs a couple of surprise songs – tracks that are making their tour debut – at each show.

Still need tickets? You can buy them but expect to pay quite a lot. According to Stubhub, the average cost of tickets is about $1,930.