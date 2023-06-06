Taylor Swift in Detroit: Everything to know before you go to the shows

One of the biggest pop stars of all time is in Detroit at Ford Field for a two-day extravaganza in Downtown that is going to bring thousands of people into the city.

Taylor has been breaking records and exciting fans with her Eras Tour, an epic celebration of her career and new music releases since the pandemic and this weekend, she arrives in Detroit.

Taylor's tour broke Ticketmaster's website, leading to a massive lawsuit. Now tickets are available in the secondary market for a massive markup.

If you're one of the lucky 65,000+ plus with tickets to either night, you're going to want to make sure you are prepared for this massive weekend.

The highly-anticipated tour kicked off on March 17 in Phoenix, Arizona with Swift performing 44 songs from 10 albums for over three hours and 15 minutes.

Nearly two months into the 52-show Eras Tour, the 12-time Grammy-winner has received rave reviews for the concert despite the length of the shows.

What day is Taylor Swift in Detroit?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will be in Detroit on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Doors at Ford Field open at 6:30 p.m. on both nights with openers going on before Taylor hits the stage including Girl in Red, Owenn, and Gracie Abrams.

Can you still buy tickets to Taylor Swift in Detroit?

Ford Field has listed both shows as complete sell-outs. But that doesn't mean you can't find some tickets somewhere - just know you're going to pay…a LOT for them.

Tickets START at $1,500 per seat on StubHub. That's for one seat. PLUS fees, in the top row of Ford Field.

Of course, you can find a better view for only $18,000.

So, in short, if you want to buy a ticket, prepare to take out a loan. Tickets may go down slightly on Friday and Saturday as the ticket-holders get antsy about selling their seats.

Where to park at Ford Field for Taylor Swift's concert?

We're not going to sugarcoat it. Parking is not going to be fun.

Both nights that Taylor's on the stage, the Detroit Tigers are in town next door at Comerica Park. That means upwards of 100,000 people could be downtown and there are far from that many spots available.

Parking at Ford Field would cost you $50 if you can get in. Otherwise, you can reserve a spot now at Ford Field's official reservation system ParkWhiz. But be ready to pay there too. A parking spot there is going to cost you up to $200 – JUST to park your car.

So it may be best to take a rideshare or park farther away and take the Q-Line

What music will Taylor Swift perform at The Eras tour?

Taylor will play 44 songs over her hours-long show broken down into ten acts.

The albums include

Lover

Willow

Reputation

Speak Now

Red (Taylor's version)

Folklore

1989

Midnights

What can you bring in to the Taylor Swift concert?

If you want to bring a bag, bring a small clear one. Small clutches are also allowed.

Don't bring a large bag, light-up clothing, noisemakers, professional camera equipment, GoPros, or any other weapons.

This is just a small glimpse of the full list, which is very long. You can see the entire list here.