For anyone who hasn't spent the past several months on the internet, it won't come as a surprise that Taylor Swift is coming to town.

And wherever news about the massively-popular artist and her heavily sought-after Eras Tour comes, so will stories about the ticket prices. They've prompted lawsuits and backlash against ticket websites, as well as stories of just how much people are willing to spend to see Swift.

In Detroit, it's not different.

The two-night show coming to Ford Field is sold out, but there are still plenty of tickets available for those willing to shell out the prices.

Interested in an upper row seat? Tickets are at least $1,500 a stub. In the section just below the top row, they're going for even higher, costing north of $2,000. It doesn't get much better the further down in the venue one looks.

According to Stubhub, the average cost of tickets is about $1,930.

However, one could spend as much as $18,810 for a seat in section N, which is located next to the stage and catwalk that extends into the middle of the venue. Here's everything to know about tickets for the concert.

Where to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets

To buy tickets, websites like LiveNation and Ticketmaster are no longer selling admission online.

Instead, you'll have better luck on resale websites like Stubhub, SeatGeek, and Vividseats.

Those wanting to see Swift can also try Facebook Marketplace, however, buyers should tread lightly due to the frequency of scams that have been reported on the website.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets?

If you haven't purchased tickets to the concert but still want to go, you're going to spend at least a thousand dollars. That's on the low end.

For seats in the upper bowl, tickets cost minimum $1,443 and go as high at $1,934. That is unless someone wants to sit in Section 318, which offers an extraordinary view of the show, but at a cost of $18,430.

The section beneath the upper bowl are close to $2,000 for the cheapest seats but go as high as $17,100.

Lower bowl seating hovers between $1,500 and $2,500 with a few outliers. Even seats behind the stage are going as high as $1,804.

Those willing to commit to show and get a spot on the floor will easily shell prices that would pay for three months of rent. Costs hit $4,000 and up for some tickets and even some tickets north of $10,000.