Teachers, school employees can get a free slice of pie Friday at Achatz

Teachers and other school staff just need to show their school IDs on Friday to get a free slice of pie at Achatz's pie shops.

The pie shop serves up numerous varieties at its eight Southeast Michigan locations. These free pie slices are to thank school staff for what they do as the school year gets underway.

School employees can visit any of those eight locations Sept. 15 for their free slice.

Achatz Handmade Pie locations:

Bloomfield Hills - 1983 S. Telegraph Rd.

Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd.

Troy - 1063 E Long Lake

Shelby Township - 45159 Market St.

Beverly Hills - 17736 W 13 Mile Rd.

Madison Heights - 354 John R Rd.

Oxford - 960 N. Lapeer Rd.

Armada - 75700 North Ave.

