Teen car thief caught after crash • President Biden visiting Detroit • Father dies 6 weeks after shooting

A 14-year-old is in custody after thieves hit Macomb County car dealerships and made off with numerous vehicles.

The first theft happened at Envy Auto Group in St. Clair Shores, where the thieves drove a rare $65,000 BMW through the display window last week. A few hours later, they hit A&B Motors in Roseville, stealing three vehicles.

The suspects smashed a window with a rock, cut off the power, and searched for key fobs.

"It’s a real pain in the (expletive), definitely," said Al Tiano, the owner of A&B.

Two of Tiano's vehicles were found in Detroit. One was smashed into a tree by a teen driver.

"I’m going to keep going, I’m a fighter," Tiano said.

Biden visiting Detroit

President Joe Biden is visiting Detroit again as he works to earn support ahead of the election.

This visit comes amid calls from Democrats to drop out of the race. Some lawmakers continue to back the president, while others, including some here in Michigan, say he needs to back down from the re-election campaign. The requests to step back were spurred after a debate against former President Donald Trump.

During a press conference Thursday night, Biden said he won't be stepping down, saying that he plans to finish the job he started.

Biden's visit is the second time he's been in Detroit in two months. He last visited the city during the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in May as he tried to court Black voters.

Father dies 6 weeks after shooting

Six weeks after he was shot in Detroit, a family is trying to figure out how to get by.

Dayvon Newell's condition was improving, and his family anticipated he would be coming home soon. However, his condition took a sudden turn, and the father of six died after his lung collapsed this week.

"Dayvon was a nice person. We went through a lot together," said Janique Flake, Newell's ex-girlfriend. "We grew up together. He's two years older than me, and we share five kids together. We've got four daughters and one son."

In addition to the children Newell shares with Flake, he was also the father of a newborn.

"My kids hurt right now, they miss their daddy. They thought he was coming home. We didn't ever think this was going to happen," Flake said.

Man charged after water treatment plant break-in

A Belleville man is now facing charges after authorities say he broke into and vandalized the Sylvan Township water treatment plant in Washtenaw County.

Matthew Gary Tieppo. 33, is charged with breaking and entering a building with intent, trespass upon a key facility and malicious destruction of a building - $1,000 to $20,000.

The vandalism lead to a warning not to drink water in the township until testing could be conducted.

Water testing came back clean at the Sylvan Township plant. The department of public works was able to get a new batch of chemicals expedited to the facility after officials were unable to determine if the current barrels had been compromised.

Jury deliberations continue in Woll murder case

The jury will continue their deliberations Friday to determine if the man charged with killing Samantha Woll is guilty.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home last October.

During the trial, 29-year-old Jackson-Bolanos took the stand and testified that he did lie to police but insisted that he didn't kill Woll. According to his testimony, he was breaking into vehicles around Woll's neighborhood when he found her body. He said he touched the body, realized she was dead, and left instead of calling 911 because he was committing a crime and has a criminal history.

When police arrested Jackson-Bolanos and questioned him about finding the body, he lied.

"I stated that I did touch the body. I was telling the truth. I'm here today, sworn and affirmed, to tell the truth," Jackson-Bolanos said. "I may have lied in the past, but today I'm telling the truth; last week – telling the truth."

Trace amounts of Woll's blood were later found on Jackson-Bolanos's jacket.

"He's got her blood on multiple areas of his clothing and on the backpack that he's wearing that night - that is a coincidence that he cannot overcome," said Ryan Elsey, assistant prosecutor.

Temperatures climb to near 90 this week as thunderstorm chances return.

‘Nearly all' AT&T customers' call, text records exposed in data breach

AT&T revealed on Friday that "nearly all" of its customers’ call and text message records were exposed in a massive data breach.

In April, the telecommunications giant said it learned that "threat actors unlawfully accessed an AT&T workspace on a third-party cloud platform" and stole files containing customer call and text records that occurred mostly during a period in 2022.

AT&T said the compromised data includes the telephone numbers of "nearly all" of its wireless customers and customers of mobile virtual network operators that used its network between May 1 and October 31, 2022.

It also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023, "for a very small number of customers," according to the company.

The compromised data includes "counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month," the company said.