Teen charged in triple shooting at Detroit youth football game

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with firing gunshots that wounded three teenagers at a youth football game last weekend in Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that the teen faces charges including three counts of assault with intent to murder.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 near McCabe Field Sunday when two groups of people that had nothing to do with the ongoing game got into an argument, police said. People from both sides started shooting.

The teen fired into a crowd during an argument between two groups, authorities said. Those wounded — a 14-year-old and two 15-year-old boys — were not involved in the football game but were standing nearby.

RELATED: Social media spat leads to triple shooting at youth football game

"This appears to be a situation where this dispute is emanating from a social media conflict that they decided to resolve with gunfire," Interim DPD Chief James White said of the incident last week.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile, although the judge would have the option of sentencing him as an adult if he were convicted of the charges.