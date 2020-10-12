Teen shot and killed over less than an ounce of marijuana in Pontiac, sheriff says

Loved ones gathered Sunday night in Pontiac to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in what's believed to be a drug deal gone wrong.

The victim, Kris Grant-Alexander, had been shot in the head in the 100 block of Thorpe Street. Dozens of friends and family packed the street where the shooting happened with a message to other teens who may be watching.

"Kris was a good kid. He always helped everybody out," said his uncle Quintin Hardiman. Loved ones describe Kris as a typical teen in school who loved hanging out with friends and playing video games.

"My nephew was probably the sweetest person I had ever met," said his aunt, Britney.

Overnight on Saturday however, his family says he got caught up with the wrong crowd and was shot and killed. The sheriff's office says it was a drug deal gone wrong over less than an ounce of marijuana.

"He took the consequences for it because he didn't know what was going on. He went outside blindly," Hardiman said.

"You have to watch the company that you keep. You never know," said Britney.

On Sunday, the reality and gravity of the situation set in. Balloons were released to the sky above and, as night fell, candles lit a somber tribute to the teen.

"My nephew didn't deserve this. He was everything. His smile could brighten any dark day," said Britney.

His family says one of the best ways to honor Kris' memory is to take away this lesson: "Go to school. Better your lives. Stay out of the streets, the streets are nowhere," Hardiman said.

Police have arrested the alleged shooter in this crime, a 17-year-old from Livingston County. Charges are still pending.