Teen who ran from Detroit police, crashed into tree at high speed charged with death of 11-year-old

A 16-year-old boy from Pontiac has been charged in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy after police said he ran from police at high speed and ultimately crashed into a tree and killed the young boy.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified because of his age, was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor on Tuesday in the death of Xavier Mena.

According to the prosecutor, the 16-year-old was driving a car around midnight on May 14 with Xavier, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy. Detroit Police officers tried to stop the car in the area of Russel and Warren but the teen sped off.

He ultimately crashed into a tree on East Canfield near Chene. Xavier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teens were all hospitalized but the seriousness of their injuries was not released.

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of Reckless Driving Causing Death, two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury, one count of Fourth Degree Fleeing and Eluding, and one count of Operating – No License.

He's being held on a $3,000 cash bond.

Police had originally said the boy was 10 but his age was updated on Tuesday to 11.