Telway Hamburgers workers left shaken after violent break in attempt; suspects pictures released

For 77 years Telway Hamburgers has been a fixture on Michigan Avenue on Detroit's west side. But this year, this one is different.

"I don't know if it's the virus or if people have just lost their minds, I don't know," said "Pam."

An employee we'll call Pam, says she has been spit at, caught in a shootout, among the incidents at this 24-hour spot.

"You can be as nice as pie to them and they still find a way to get cranky," she said.

She's hiding her face, scared the six belligerent people who violently tried to break in early Sunday morning, will be back.

"I don't know what they would have done if they got in," she said. "I imagine they probably would have hurt them."

Pam says the customers were mad for being told to wear a mask.

The three employees there on Sunday described it like a mob - screaming, beating on the walls, trying to kick in a locked door. They hid huddled in a back room for 30 minutes, calling 911 for help.

"She was scared, she thought for sure that they were coming in the door," Pam said.

They said they placed one call to report a disturbance, another to say it was escalating, and even a customer outside tried calling 911.

"No cops showed up, nobody showed up until two days later," she said.

Two of the suspects wanted in the break in attempt at Telway on Michigan Avenue.

Detroit police is trying to find out why nobody responded.

Producer update: Detroit Police say according to preliminary information, that the 911 calls were not (relayed) to the officers. Then, when a call back was given to the business to check and see the status of the situation, they were advised that officers were no longer needed.

An investigation into this incident is also underway because the call wasn’t handled properly on the front end.

"I understand they were probably busy because it was Saturday or early Sunday morning," she said. "We do support them though. I get it."

Detroit police is on the case releasing suspect photos, saying they drove off in a blue Buick Verano.

"I lost two employees over it and one doesn't want to work midnights," she said.

FOX 2: "Can you blame them?"

Advertisement

"No, because I don't even want to do it," Pam said.

