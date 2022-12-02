The Red Hook opening in former Great Lakes Coffee space in Detroit's Midtown

article

The Red Hook coffee shop is opening a fourth location.

It'll take over the former Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. building on Woodward in Detroit's Midtown. Great Lakes closed in the spring.

In a post announcing the new location, Red Hook said a grand opening would be held in early 2023. However, the coffee shop plans to be open for one night on Noel Night on Dec. 3 before it opens officially.

The Midtown Red Hook will be at 3965 Woodward.

The coffee shop also has two other Detroit locations and a Ferndale shop.