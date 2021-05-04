'The right thing to do' Macomb County officials try to dispel vaccine hesitancy

There are more COVID-19 vaccines in Macomb County than willing arms for injection.

"Right now the challenge has been more supply than there is demand," said Mark Hackel, Macomb County executive.



How the tides have turned. Just a month ago, the conversation was getting enough vaccines for people on long waiting lists in the county.



"Anybody that wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated," Hackel said. "You can go on our website right now and get a same-day appointment - even within the hour, they are available."



A press conference was held Tuesday at the county’s main vaccination site as officials shared what’s happening in their respective departments.

But they really were there to push a message against vaccine hesitancy.



"Now is the time, please think about your families when you make these choices," county prosecutor Pete Lucido warned.



Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said there is not a legal mandate to get vaccinated, but made a plea for people to reconsider the vaccine if you’ve written it off as unsafe.



"I’m not an expert, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a scientist," Hackel said. "We have health care officials that will tell you, the stuff is safe. You need to do it. It is the right thing to do. You need to follow their guidance or the guidance of your medical health professional. They are the ones that are going to help you make the right decision."



Right now nearly 50 percent of residents in Macomb County have had at least one dose and 38 percent are fully vaccinated.



The goal for herd immunity, laid out by the governor is 70 percent.

Vaccine hesitancy came up Tuesday with the CDC investigation into whether or not the once stalled Johnson & Johnson vaccine contributed to a 35-year-old woman’s death in west Michigan.



"With any vaccines, it's not 100 percent effective," said Andrew Cox, county health director. "Unfortunately you will also have a loss of life with vaccinations as well, and that’s very unfortunate. We don’t even want to minimize even one life lost. The reality is, when you look at the deaths associated with Covid, they are much more."