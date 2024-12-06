'The show must go on!' Plymouth-Canton Nutcracker production saved with community help

The saying goes, 'The show must go on!' And that's turning out to be just the case for a local ballet company. They're overcoming the loss of props that were taken right before an upcoming performance.

The stage is set; fireplaces, towering grandfather clocks, Christmas trees and, of course, the Nutcracker.

"I am excited for it, it’s going to be a lot of fun," said Oliver Gonzalez, playing a toy soldier.

"I fight with the Nutcracker and I have a whole army of little mice who help me fight him," said Ava Oliver, playing the Rat King.

It’s the Plymouth-Canton Ballet Company’s 40th anniversary of The Nutcracker, and it’s been an unforgettable production.

Back in November, FOX 2 first reported that thieves stole their trailer filled with sentimental props dancers had used for decades like a throne and a custom growing Christmas tree.

"It was really devastating knowing that a lot of the props that were most likely here from like the very beginning were just stolen," said Gonzalez.

It was never recovered, but the dance community took center stage.

"It was just amazing the amount of studios that called and said, I’ve got my Nutcracker this weekend. What can you use from it?" said June Smith with the Plymouth-Canton Ballet Company.

One of the backdrops came from a dancer who was part of the performance years ago. Other props were built by friends and volunteers.

Finally, through a GoFundMe, they raised over $18,000 dollars to buy a new trailer.

"The community has made it more special than just the 40 years. I mean that in itself is awesome, but to have the community step forward and do what they have done to help us put together this beautiful show," said Smith.

If you want to see the Rat King and the Army of Mice battle the Nutcracker, the performance is taking place at Salem High School all weekend.