The Whitney in Detroit selling DIY steak kits for two this holiday season

The Whitney in Detroit is rolling out a special dinner at home this holiday season. The restaurant is selling a steak dinner for two kit that can be prepared at home.

The Whitney general manager Dave Duey joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the grill boxes, and to give us tips on how to grill the perfect steak. You can his tips and the restaurant's steak butter recipe below.

The kit includes two 14-oz aged USDA prime New York Strip steaks, a jar of steak seasoning and a bottle of The Whitney's "Celebration" champagne. The box also comes with a $25 Whitney gift certificate - plus a $100 gift certificate to be given to his or her favorite COVID hero. The entire package costs just $100.

The Whitney is partnering with Detroit's premier meat distributor, Fairway Packing in Eastern Market for the steaks.

The Grill Boxes can be delivered locally to a customer's doorstep for a fee of $1 per mile or can be picked up at The Whitney on Wednesdays in December between 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.. Out-of-town orders will be shipped at cost.

For further information on the Grill Boxes and ordering, click here.

Tips for grilling the perfect New York Strip steak

Don’t be shy with the seasoning. Kosher Salt & pepper is just fine if you don’t have a pre-mixed seasoning. Be sure the grill is HOT! Never rush the fire Move the Steak to create pretty grill marks, but only turn over it ONCE Don’t be afraid to use a thermometer. Pull medium rare steaks off the grill at 130 degrees… the steak will continue to cook once it’s set aside Let the Steak “Rest” on top of Steak Butter for 6-8 minutes (Don’t cheat and slice into it too early) Enjoy your adult beverage while Steak is resting Baste the top with Steak Butter while resting If you want to be fancy, slice in ¼ inch strips before serving

Recipe for “Steak Butter”

Bring ½ stick of butter to room temperature

Mix in a bowl with your favorite herbs, fresh herbs are great, but dried herbs work. Use what you like! My wife’s not a garlic fan, so we avoid that in our house, but add about a teaspoon of your favorite dried herbs.

Add 1 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Soy Sauce or even A-1 will work.

Mix with a fork until blended and spread.

