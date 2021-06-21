The Woodward Dream Cruise is back for 2021 this summer

This summer's 2021 Dream Cruise is another sign of life returning to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford Motor Co. was announced as the presenting sponsor this year on Monday as the summer tradition is set to return to Woodward this August.

Automotive expert Jeff Gilbert from WWJ-950 said the event is vital for Detroit's auto industry.

"Anytime you can get your vehicles in front of people, that is a good thing," he said. "Not just your new vehicles, but to show a little bit of your history."

The original 1966 Ford Bronco adorns the logo for this year's event but there will also be an eye on the future, too. Gilbert said a good number of electric vehicles will participate.

The logo for the 2021 Dream Cruise.

This year's Dream Cruise is Aug. 21 and 22. For more information go to the website HERE.