Theft suspect rams Utica police car, crashes during chase, flees on foot

A driver wanted for retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing Monday afternoon.

Utica police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road before terminating the pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled.

Macomb County deputies deployed stop sticks at 32 Mile and Lowe Plank in Richmond, which caused the driver to crash into a ditch just before 1 p.m. The driver fled on foot, while the passenger stayed on scene, complied, and was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital for minor injuries.

K-9s were used to search for the driver, but he wasn't located.

At 6 p.m., the 41-year-old suspect was seen in a field near Lowe Plank Road and Armada Ridge Road in Richmond Township.

After a brief foot chase, police said the suspect was caught. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash.