article

Detroit police are searching for a therapy dog stolen earlier this month.

The Shih Tzu was taken from a home in the 18200 block of San Juan, which is near Livernois and Curtis, around 7 p.m. June 17.

Police said the dog is microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.