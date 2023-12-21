'There's a madman out here': Harper Woods police search for shooting suspect that prompted school lockdowns

The community of Harper Woods spent Thursday morning on edge as police are investigating who shot and critically injured a woman inside a car?

Police were called to a home on Woodcrest to the shooting after a woman pulled into the Vegas Food Market with several gunshot wounds. Police weren't at the store. Instead, they were back at the home on Woodcrest.

According to police, the gunman fired off at least four rounds around 8 a.m. into a black Buick, hitting the woman. She was hospitalized with critical injuries but police said the suspect was gone by the time they arrived.

"There’s a madman out here. Catch him," Nikki Anderson told FOX 2's Charlie Langton.

Police chief Jason Hammerle said the woman was rushed to the hospital while they searched for the shooter and they centered in on the home on Woodcrest.

"We weren’t getting much cooperation from the occupants of that house. So suspecting that our suspect could be in that home, we activate SRT," he said.

Police blocked off the road and schools went into lockdown until around noon as police searched for the shooter.

"We do have someone that we would like to find their location. As far as what the relationship is we do think that these are known to one another and this was not a random act," Hammerle said.

Anderson is just hoping that the shooter is arrested sooner rather than later.

"Just catch him because there are kids out here and it’s not safe. My reaction is just get him," she said.

Police are still searching for the suspect and are not releasing any other details about the nature of the relationship between the shooter and victim but say the public is not at risk.