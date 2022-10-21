These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says

article

Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin.

The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States.

Detroit made it into the top 10, ranking in the ninth position, while Grand Rapids is the 31st worst city for rats, and Flint is the 40th.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

Rattiest cities:

Chicago New York (+1) Los Angeles (-1) Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia (+1) Baltimore (-1) Cleveland, Oh. (+2) Detroit (-1) Denver (-1) Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta (+1) Indianapolis (-1) Pittsburgh Cincinnati (+2) San Diego (-1) Hartford (+2) Miami Milwaukee (+1) Houston (-4) Dallas (-3) Portland, OR Columbus, OH (+1) Richmond (+2) Kansas City (-2) Norfolk (-1) Nashville (+7) St. Louis Grand Rapids (+1) Raleigh (+3) Champaign (+4) Albany (-3) Louisville (+5) Sacramento (-7) New Orleans (-4) Charlotte (+4) Buffalo (+2) Flint (-6) Greenville (+3) Syracuse (+4) Tampa (+7) South Bend (+21) Portland (-7) Phoenix (-3) Charleston Ft. Wayne (+12) Orlando (+3) Burlington (-11)

Orkin offered a few signs of rodent infestations you can check for in your home: