These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin.
The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States.
Detroit made it into the top 10, ranking in the ninth position, while Grand Rapids is the 31st worst city for rats, and Flint is the 40th.
"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."
Rattiest cities:
- Chicago
- New York (+1)
- Los Angeles (-1)
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia (+1)
- Baltimore (-1)
- Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
- Detroit (-1)
- Denver (-1)
- Seattle
- Minneapolis
- Boston
- Atlanta (+1)
- Indianapolis (-1)
- Pittsburgh
- Cincinnati (+2)
- San Diego (-1)
- Hartford (+2)
- Miami
- Milwaukee (+1)
- Houston (-4)
- Dallas (-3)
- Portland, OR
- Columbus, OH (+1)
- Richmond (+2)
- Kansas City (-2)
- Norfolk (-1)
- Nashville (+7)
- St. Louis
- Grand Rapids (+1)
- Raleigh (+3)
- Champaign (+4)
- Albany (-3)
- Louisville (+5)
- Sacramento (-7)
- New Orleans (-4)
- Charlotte (+4)
- Buffalo (+2)
- Flint (-6)
- Greenville (+3)
- Syracuse (+4)
- Tampa (+7)
- South Bend (+21)
- Portland (-7)
- Phoenix (-3)
- Charleston
- Ft. Wayne (+12)
- Orlando (+3)
- Burlington (-11)
Orkin offered a few signs of rodent infestations you can check for in your home:
- Droppings: Rodent droppings are often left behind in places where food is stored, such as kitchen cabinets or pantries, under sinks, inside chewed cardboard boxes, along baseboards and on top of wall beams
- Gnaw marks: Mice are known to bite through walls, wood and wires. The damage to wiring within walls can increase the risk for a house fire.
- Nests: Rodents prefer to nest in dark, secluded areas where there is little chance of disturbance. Be on the lookout for shredded paper products, cotton, packing materials and other fabrics, as house mice like to build nests out of these materials.
- Rub marks: Rats tend to leave dark grease or dirt marks along walls and floorboards as they follow a trail throughout the home between their nest and food.
- Strange noises: Scurrying in the walls or in the attic could mean a rodent family is present. Rodents are especially fond of attics as it’s an insulated area for nest building.