These vehicles have the most catalytic converter thefts in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police said they have taken 70 reports of catalytic converter thefts so far this year.

Among those thefts, three vehicles have the most thefts:

Ford Escape, model years 2009-2012

Toyota Prius, model years 2005-2008

Honda CR-V, model years 2005-2009

The Prius and CR-V are also named by Carfax as some of the most commonly targeted vehicles in the country.

Data shows that these thefts are on the rise. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter theft reports across the country rose 977% from 2018 to 2020.

A catalytic converter transforms emissions from the engine into safe gases. Without one, your exhaust system will be loud. Thieves cut the catalytic converters off the underside of vehicles then melt the metal and sell it.

"There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives these thefts," according to the NICB.

Catalytic converters are full of precious metals, including rhodium, palladium, and platinum.

According to the NICB, "As the value of the precious metals remains high, so do the number of thefts of these devices."