'They were ambushed': Pleas made for justice as 7-year-old shot in head lies in critical condition

A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in a drive-by Friday.

There has been one arrest made - but it is unclear if it was the driver or shooter, according to a source close to the investigation. The girl is currently in critical condition.

The girl was sitting in a car when a small orange SUV drove by and someone opened fire.

"A young child got shot in the head we pray for her, but we don’t think she’s going to make it," said community activist Rahim Harris.

It happened at about 4:50 p.m. outside the child’s home near the intersection of Ronnie McNeir Street and Ferry, not far from Woodward.

Harris, the CEO of anti-crime group Pontiac Universal Crimes, says her parents were near the car, but it does not appear they were shot.

"They were ambushed," he said.

About an hour and a half after the shooting, investigators escorted several children out of the house.

"This is terrible what’s happening in the city of Pontiac with this gun violence," Harris said. "We just had three drive-bys, we just had a drive-by last night, a young lady got shot in the arm."

While evidence techs process the scene, Harris made a plea with the public.

"We've got to get these killers off the streets," he said. "It’s going to take a community to end the gun violence in Pontiac.

"Put these guns down please."