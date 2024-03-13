Thief breaks into homes during funerals • Na’Ziyah Harris search continues • James Crumbley trial updates

Prosecutors in James Crumbley's trial are expected to rest their case today.

This comes after a busy day of testimony on Tuesday. Six witnesses took the stand, including the man who spotted the Crumbleys in Detroit and called 911, along with an investigator who searched the family's home after the Oxford High School shooting.

Some of the most consequential testimony was delivered today after a jury got a good look at where and how firearms were stored in the Crumbley home, what they had on them when they were arrested, and key statements from the shooter who wrote about his plan to carrying the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting.

After Tuesday's testimony, the prosecution said it had called all of its witnesses to the stand. However, they did not rest their case, saying that they wanted a chance to review the evidence once more.

It is unclear which witnesses, if any, the defense will call.

Watch the trial at the link below:

Na’Ziyah Harris search continues

Investigators from both Detroit's missing persons and homicide units continue to search for 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.

On Tuesday, investigators were in the area of Shiawassee and 7 Mile looking for the teen, who was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9.

"This is a very important area for us to investigate," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White said that the more time passes, the more it appears that the search is a recovery effort, stopping short of saying whether police think Harris is alive or not.

"We know how these things do play out," he said.

No charges in Sterling Heights road rage shooting

The Macomb County prosecutor declined to issue charges against a woman who shot two people during a road rage incident in Sterling Heights after determining she acted in self-defense.

Authorities say the shooter, who was in a Dodge Durango, stopped at a stop sign in a shopping plaza near Carrabbas on Schoenherr when a mother and daughter got out of their SUV, went to the driver's side, and began physically assaulting her on Feb. 27.

A bystander rushed to help the driver of the Duragno, but fled after hearing a gunshot. The mother and daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An eyewitness who called 911 said, "Those two girls tried to attack the shooter ... those two girls were beating up on her."

"Denying charges on the ground of self-defense is a recognition of the inherent right to protect oneself when faced with imminent danger," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Thief breaks into homes during funerals

Obituaries often include details about funerals. Authorities say a Detroit man was using this information not to attend the memorials but to steal from people who had recently died.

Jerry Ryan Ashley, 44, is accused of breaking into homes when funerals were scheduled to guarantee no one would be home.

During these thefts, police say he would steal family keepsakes and heirlooms.

"I can't think of anything lower to do than to victimize somebody when they're burying their loved one," Grosse Pointe Woods Police Chief John Kosanke said.

Police say he stole from homes in Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe, Ann Arbor, and Bloomfield Township.

"I don't know if we've learned everything that he's done yet," Kosanke said.

Mitch Albom home safe after getting trapped in Haiti

Mitch Albom, a Detroit Free Press columnist, was airlifted out of Haiti on Tuesday along with a group of volunteers from Michigan.

Haiti is once again facing a wave of chaos fueled by ongoing gang wars.

The helicopter extraction took place in the middle of the night, Albom told FOX 2. It was spearheaded by congress members Lisa McClain and Corey Mills.

"It was something that was planned for several days. You have to be very careful, because there are gangs out, and they've been known to shoot at helicopters for fear that they might be carrying Ariel Henry – the prime minister who has now stepped down."

After multiple failed attempts to escape Haiti with other groups, Albom, his wife Janine Sabino, and the eight volunteers they were with are now safe.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will climb to around 70 today, but cooler weather follows.

What else we're watching

Riley Strain's last known whereabouts caught on camera in Nashville

Police in Nashville are continuing their search for a missing University of Missouri student after he disappeared Friday night during a night out with friends.

Metropolitan Nashville Police released new surveillance video on Tuesday showing Riley Strain, 22, crossing a street in the downtown area just before 10 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

Strain can be seen wearing the same black and brown shirt his friends last saw him wearing.

Police told Fox 17 Nashville that Strain was reportedly kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar Friday night and no one has been able to locate or get in touch with him since.