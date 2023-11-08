Thieves steal $5K worth of gear from The Kniffness before Detroit concert

A South African artist known for mashups of humans and animals had to cancel a Detroit show after thieves stole $5,000 worth of gear.

David Scott is on a national tour with his band The Kiffness. They stopped in Detroit this week for a show at The Shelter that was scheduled for Tuesday. However, it couldn't go on after their instruments were taken.

Scott said the band's vehicle was parked in a secure parking garage downtown when it was ransacked.

"Our van along with five other cars had been broken into and unfortunately, quite a lot of gear got taken," he said. "Maybe if anyone's watching this has seen someone walking the street with a guitar or ukulele, and maybe we can get it back in time."

After the first break-in, another person climbed through the vehicle's window to try and steal band merch. That attempted theft was caught on camera, and the suspect was arrested.

Scott said the band hopes to be back after being forced to cancel the show.

"Which is devastating for the fans. Obviously, we were looking forward to it," he said. "I'll definitely be back. I think you can't judge a place by one separate incident. And from what I've seen, it's a beautiful city"